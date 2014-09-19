Why Your Next Dinner Party Needs to Include These Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms

Looking for the perfect way to start your next fall fête? Try these sausage-stuffed mushrooms from Food Network Star Ina Garten, who dreamed up these delicious appetizers filled with bread crumbs, sausage, and mascarpone cheese. You can prep them the day before and then put them in the oven right before guests arrive. Read on for the recipe.

Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms

Serves: 6-8 people

Ingredients:

16 extra-large white mushrooms, caps and stems separated

5 tbsp olive oil, divided

2½ tbsp Marsala, a fortified wine from Sicily, or medium-dry sherry

¾ lb sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

¾ cup minced scallions, white and green parts

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2/3 cup panko (Japanese dried bread flakes)

5 oz Italian mascarpone cheese

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan

2½ tbsp minced fresh parsley

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F.

2. Trim mushroom stems and chop them finely. Set aside.

3. Place mushroom caps in a shallow bowl and toss with 3 tbsp of the olive oil and the Marsala or sherry. Set aside.

4. Heat remaining 2 tbsp of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add sausage, crumbling it with a wooden spoon. Cook sausage 8–10 minutes, stirring frequently until it's completely browned. Add chopped mushroom stems and cook for 3 more minutes. Mix in scallions, garlic, salt, and pepper; cook another 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add panko crumbs and stir to combine. Finally, swirl in mascarpone and continue cooking until it has melted and made the mixture creamy.

5. Turn off the heat, stir in Parmesan and parsley; season to taste. Cool slightly.

6. Fill each mushroom generously with the sausage mixture.

7. Arrange mushrooms in a baking dish large enough to fit them all snugly.

8. Bake 50 minutes, until stuffing is browned and crusty.

