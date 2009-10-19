A SATC First? The Dress Double-Take!

Two stars in the same dress? It's usually a red carpet catastrophe, but when wardrobe stylist Patricia Field is behind it, it's fashion nirvana. On Friday, tween queen Miley Cyrus filmed her Sex And The City 2 cameo, which involved a run-in with Samantha Jones at a New York City film premiere. The scene unfolded as both ladies arrived in the same sequined cocktail dress by Matthew Williamson, though judging from the photos, there were no hard feelings. Our insider tells us that the dress is from Williamson's Fall 2009 collection and is available now and the ladies' very different Noir jewelry were added "for that Pat Field flair."