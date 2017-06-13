This may sound like fake news, but what you’re about to read will seriously send you into a Google deep dive: Sasha Obama’s first name is actually Natasha.
When the world first learned that Sasha had a summer job on Martha’s Vineyard in 2016, the New York Daily News reported that her gig at Nancy’s seafood restaurant found her bussing tables, working the takeout window, and doing the food industry thing. But in that same story, Sasha reportedly went by her full name, Natasha, on the job.
Yes, Barack and Michelle Obama publically call Malia's 16-year-old younger sister by the name of Sasha, but that's actually a nickname. And the Internet once again caught wind of this news and boy, are people having a field day. Here’s what’s been going down:
Some are in shock:
Other people, well, already knew:
RELATED: Justin Bieber, Can You Please Drive Us in Your Golf Cart?
Minds blown.