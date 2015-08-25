Sister, Sister! Sasha Obama Matches Older Sibling Malia in a Breezy Summer Frock

Sasha Obama is certainly taking after her mother Michelle Obama and older sister Malia Obama in the fashion department (no offense Mr. President!). While returning from vacation in Martha's Vineyard with her entire family, the youngest Obama sported a denim shift dress with white floral embroidery. An oversized off-white leather tote, delicate gold necklace, and lace-up gladiators finished off the 14-year-old's casual ensemble.

The teen's look was eerily similar to the one that her older sis donned for the same occasion—Malia chose to spend the last leg of their trip in a two-tone denim frock and chic sandals.

RELATED: Malia Obama Wears the Perfect Denim Dress Post-Vacation