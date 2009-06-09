Sasha Obama: Budding Style Icon

Watch out Suri Cruise, Sasha Obama may soon be one-upping you in the fashion department! People.com reported that the First Daughter celebrated her eighth birthday with a shopping spree with her always-fashionable mom and sister at the chic Parisian children's boutique, Bonpoint (also a favorite of the Cruise and Jolie-Pitt families). The First Lady bought the birthday girl three complete outfits, and if the shop's online boutique is any indication, the looks are sure to be tres, tres chic.

Tunic, $125; at bonpoint-boutique.com.

