Sasha Obama's New College Classmate Has the Best Quote About Her Attendance

Sasha Obama is starting college this fall — and her future classmates are already stoked to have an Obama among them.

The Detroit News reported that former President Barack Obama's younger daughter will be attending the University of Michigan starting next week. She's been spotted on the campus during summer freshman orientation and again this week accompanied by men believed to be Secret Service agents.

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

While reporting the story, the The Detroit News gathered some firsthand accounts from Sasha's future classmates about her presence on campus, however no quote is more delightfully mundane nor wholesome than one man's story of his vacuum-adjacent brush with political royalty.

"I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me," said Zach Lassen, a third-year film student. "I said, 'Excuse me.'" Zach! Go on.

"It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes," he added. "It was pretty cool." Pretty. Cool.

Honestly – this story has everything: Cleaning equipment, Secret Service agents, a college dorm. We smell a John Green YA novel plot here somewhere.

RELATED: 15 Times Sasha Obama Dressed Just Like Her Mom

Elsewhere on campus, Allie McCrum, a sophomore, told The Detroit News she was excited that Sasha was planning to go to UM, calling it an "opportunity for all of us."

While another student, who declined to be named, said that the younger Obama is just "a normal student to me," we'll just be over here like Zach, treasuring each sighting.