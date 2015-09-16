How Does Sarah Silverman Make Sure She's Taken Seriously in Hollywood? Hint: She Doesn't

If there's anyone who can do funny, it's Sarah Silverman. The actress and comedian has had us laughing ever since she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1993. But lately, Silverman has taken a more serious turn with her roles. She's currently starring in the Showtime drama Masters of Sex, and she's playing an unfaithful and drug-addicted housewife heading to rehab in her new film, I Smile Back (watch the trailer here). Yesterday, Silverman stopped by InStyle's photo studio at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival to discuss her latest movie role, and she filled us in on how she manages to maintain her sense of humor while still being taken seriously in Hollywood.

"The way people see me is their business, so I don’t really calculate or craft the way I want to be seen," Silverman told InStyle. "It's not that I don’t care what people think, it's just that I don't take part in it. It’s not part of my life to toil about what people think about me, so I have nothing to do with it and I'm just living my life."

To keep herself in check, Silverman just stays focused on making the right career decisions. "I’m just kind of existing and doing jobs, and I keep my overhead very low," she said. "I’m able to do things that interest me, and not doing things that don’t interest me."

Still, Silverman often finds herself wishing that she could devote more time to one of her biggest passions: Stand-up comedy. "I really miss doing it," she said. "I had to stop for a month and a half to promote this movie and work on another movie. But stand up isn't just my bread and butter—it's who I am."

And her routine has evolved over the years, of course."I’m growing and changing," said Silverman, adding that there's one topic you won't catch her discussing onstage often. "I don’t talk too much about show business in stand up, unless it’s unavoidable. I like to talk about other things."

