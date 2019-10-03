Sarah Paulson Got the Mariah Carey Treatment from a Real Housewife

Real Housewives superfan Sarah Paulson recounted a situation when she got the cold shoulder from one of the franchise's grand dames. During an appearance on Vanity Fair's lie detector test video series, Paulson explained that she met Lis Vanderpump and the whole encounter left a bad taste in her mouth. It turns out that Vanderpump didn't recall ever meeting Paulson, tweeting a response that basically said that she didn't know the award-winning actor.

"I met her once at a party and she wasn't that nice to me," Paulson said. "Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn't that nice."

She knew that Twitter would probably go after her, because nothing lights a fire like a Real Housewives fan scorned.

"I don't want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won't miss her," she added. "I'll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no I won't miss her."

Well, Paulson manifested something, because Vanderpump responded to a tweet outlining the situation, saying that she didn't know who Paulson even was.

"I am sorry, not sure I know her and I don’t believe or remember meeting her," Vanderpump wrote. "I try to be nice to everybody lol."

Vanderpump stans stood up for their Queen B, however, saying that Paulson is pretty close to Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna. Viewers know that Vanderpump has had issues with those particular castmates in the past, which turned the shade right back on Paulson.

Mariah Carey famously said that she "didn't know" Jennifer Lopez when a reporter asked her for her opinion on the multi-hyphenate superstar. It's inadvertently become an internet standby for throwing shade, especially when things get particularly petty. Now, Bravo fans have a new meme to stand behind.