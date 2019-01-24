Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Love Story Began in a Truly Unexpected Way

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’s relationship began where all great modern romances do: on Twitter.

American Horror Story stars Sarah Paulson and Billy Eichner joined host Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and, naturally, the Glass actress’s long-term relationship with fellow actress Holland Taylor was broached.

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Asked how they met, Paulson revealed that she “was with someone else” when they were first introduced and it wasn’t until years later that they began dating. "We were doing a thing at Martha Plimpton’s house. It was for an organization that she was working with and we were both doing a little PSA for it,” she explained. “We sort of breezed by one another and started following each other on Twitter, and … "

Eichner clarified, "Holland Taylor slid into your DMs?” and without an ounce of irony, Paulson responded, “She actually did.”

In 2017, Taylor, 76, said in an interview that Paulson, 44, was the one to ignite their relationship with a message on Twitter, but let’s be honest, that’s not as compelling as the converse.

The DM game is real, guys.