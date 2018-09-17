Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Share the Cutest Couple Moment at the 2018 Emmys
Just call Sarah Paulson the Queen of the Emmys red carpet.
Year after year, the American Horror Story actress shakes it up while still showing personality (and nabbing awards along the way). For the 2018 Emmys, Paulson hit the, ahem, gold carpet in a Black Swan-esque Oscar de la Renta gown with feathers, and she brought the sweetest date with her: girlfriend Holland Taylor.
The best part? They color coordinated in chic and simple black. It doesn't get better than that.
In years past, Paulson hasn't shied away from shaking up her look. Last year, she went full metallic with a silver sequined Carolina Herrera dress.
In 2016, she stunned in a green Prada dress that sparkled on stage when she won an Emmy for her work.
RELATED: Sarah Paulson Was Advised to Keep Her Relationship with “Much Older” Girlfriend Holland Taylor a Secret
Scroll through the other hits from Paulson's Emmys repertoire and see her fashion for yourself.