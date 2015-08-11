Sarah Michelle Gellar's Tribute to Robin Williams Will Bring You to Tears

It's been one year since Robin Williams tragically took his own life, and his on-screen daughter Sarah Michelle Gellar paid tribute to the actor in a touching way. Gellar, who starred alongside Williams in The Crazy Ones, took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a photo of the iconic bench Williams sat on in Good Will Hunting, along with a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson:

"To laugh often and much; to win the respect of the intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the beauty in others; to leave the world a bit better wether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here. This is to have succeeded."

"You succeeded RW #RobinWilliams," she also wrote in the photo's caption.

