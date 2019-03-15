People Think Sarah Michelle Gellar Called Out Parents Involved in the College Admissions Scam

March's Scam of the Month is officially the College Admissions Scandal of 2k19 — and it seems like everyone has an opinion about it.

Social media lit up on Tuesday after news broke that 50 people were arrested in connection to the nationwide scam wherein wealthy parents — including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman — paid bribes disguised as charitable donations in order to get their children into top tier universities.

Celebrities, of course, didn't hold their tongues just because two of their own were getting roasted online. Some, like David Mamet, empathized with Huffman and Loughlin, while others condemned their actions in blunt form (see: Olivia Munn). Though Sarah Michelle Gellar did not explicitly address the headline news or call out those indicted in Operation Varsity Blues, her latest Instagram post has some fans drawing their own conclusions.

On Thursday, Gellar posted a quote card reading, "It is not what you do for your children, but what you have taught them to do for themselves, that will make them successful human beings." She captioned the post, "Enough said."

It's clear by the comments that fans interpreted the cryptic words as a direct response to the scandal. "Felicity and Lori didn't teach [their kids] to do anything for themselves," wrote one commenter. "Don't be like Felicity and Lori."

Another added, "Yes. Don’t be an aunt Becky" — a reference to Loughlin's most well-known role as the wholesome Rebecca Katsopolis on the '90s sitcom Full House.

A few more names in the comment section might sound familiar: Kelly Ripa, Reese Witherspoon and Busy Philipps. They, too, kept specifics to a minimum, but praised the sentiment regardless. Comments by Celebs captured their affirmations:

Given the "enough said" caption, it's not likely that Gellar will elaborate on her position. Either way, the sage advice stands on its own as something all parents can take note of. Some maybe more than others.