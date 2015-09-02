Sarah Michelle Gellar Marked Her Wedding Anniversary with Freddie Prinze Jr. in the Sweetest Way

After 13 years of marriage, Sarah Michelle Gellar and hubby Freddie Prinze Jr. are just as cute as they were in the '90s.

In honor of their anniversary, Gellar posted a sweet photo on Instagram of the two of them dancing at their wedding, which took place in Mexico on Sept. 1, 2002. Gellar, who looks stunning in a frothy strapless gown, and Prinze are seen looking at each other and smiling joyfully. If that wasn’t cute enough, she captioned the photo with the following vow: "I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me."

Be still, our hearts!

13 years #happyanniversary "I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me" A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Sep 1, 2015 at 1:18pm PDT

When they’re not busy being cute themselves, the celebrity couple and former co-stars are also the proud parents of two children, 5-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace and 3-year-old son Rocky.

Perhaps they owe their happy marriage to date nights, like the one Gellar documented last week. She captioned the before-and-after photo of the two of them from their night out at the movies with: “This is how #datenight begins and ends when you have two young kids. Luckily we made it till the end #movienight.” Looks like they’re doing something right!

This is how #datenight begins and ends when you have two young kids. Luckily we made it till the end #movienight A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Aug 24, 2015 at 10:38pm PDT

