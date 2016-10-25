Sarah Michelle Gellar’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Just Got Her First Big Acting Role

As much as Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have dissuaded their two kids from following in their acting footsteps, 7-year-old Charlotte is heading down her famous parents' career path. Gellar took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that her daughter just landed her first acting gig.

“So no matter how hard we have tried (and believe me we have tried) to convince our daughter to find any hobby but performing, she has shown a great love (and talent) for being on the stage (wonder where she gets that from?),” Gellar wrote. “She decided to join a musical theatre program for kids from 6-12 and be part of their production of The Lion King.”

“We tried to prepare her, that as she is one of the youngest, she would probably only have a small role … but nope … meet baby Simba,” the actress joked. “Although that said, it was pretty amazing to see her studying her script, using @realfreddieprinze script binder. #imintrouble #ijustcantwaittobeking.”

In the sweet pic, little Charlotte is totally focused on learning her highlighted lines in the script while lounging on a couch.

Earlier this month, the mom-of-two acknowledged the stress that comes with being the child of famous parents. “It’s different because I wasn’t the child of someone that was in the public eye, and so unfortunately I think the rules are different,” she told People. “I think there’s a very different pressure for ‘the children of.’”

It looks like this famous family is handling it swimmingly.