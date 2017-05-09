Sarah Michelle Gellar Got This Fancy Buffy-Themed Purse for Her Birthday
We've been obsessed with Buffy the Vampire Slayer since the film hit theaters in the early '90s—hello, Luke Perry—thus the television series spin five years later instantaneously became one of our faves. Naturally, this means we cannot get enough of the small screen Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar.
She celebrated her birthday about a month ago, but the gifts are still rolling in. On Monday, she took to Instagram to post a picture of her latest festive present, which we think the Slayer would be quite fond of.
"I'm only slightly obsessed with this purse that my friends gave me for my birthday! #slay," Gellar captioned a post of an embellished Milly minaudière with the word "Slay" in capital letters ($295; bloomingdales.com). Could anything be more perfect?
She actually celebrated her birthday at the most magical place on Earth: none other than Disney World.
All we know is we want this clutch. And for Sarah Michelle Gellar to continue slaying of course! Here's to hoping we get a Buffy reboot sooner rather than later, right?