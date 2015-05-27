Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan Have a Mini Buffy Reunion

Sarah Michelle Gellar snapped a selfie with Buffy co-star Alyson Hannigan while attending the How I Met Your Mother star's craft-filled birthday party for her daughter. So cute! [Mashable]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Watch the season 6 trailer of Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The new season, which will feature stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Harvey, Stephen Colbert, and Jim Carrey, premieres June 3 on Crackle. [Variety]

2. Style Me Pretty and Birchbox teamed up to bring brides-to-be a must-have box, packed with on-the-go goodies like makeup remover wipes, BB Cream, blush, a hair tie, and more. [Birchbox]

3. Want to spot a celebrity at dinner? Here's where you should make a reservation. [People]

4. In bizarre news, Mozart's hair, with a value of at least $15,400, is being auctioned off this Thursday. [Time]

5. Good news for Grace and Frankie fans: The Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin-fronted Netflix comedy is getting a second season. [EW]