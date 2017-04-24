Sarah Jessica Parker's Twin Girls Make Their Red Carpet Debuts

Meghan Overdeep
Apr 24, 2017 @ 7:30 am

It was family night for Sarah Jessica Parker and her brood on Sunday. Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick brought the whole fam along for the Broadway premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in New York City. The couple's three children, 14-year-old James and 7-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion Loretta, joined their famous parents on the red carpet, marking the family's first official public appearance all together.

The girls looked adorable dressed in coordinating pink coats, while their ever-fashionable mom opted for a black, floral-print dress topped with a shimmery green blazer.

RELATED: Who's Due Next? Every Celeb Who Is Baby Bumpin' RN

Walter McBride/WireImage

A jubilant Parker, 52, documented the family of five's journey to the theater on social media.

RELATED: 11 Celebrity Parents of Twins

In a video she shared to Instagram, the Sex and the City star can be heard singing "It's a family affair" as she pans across her three kids in the back seat of a car. "Yipee! On our way to see Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the whole family get to go and cheer for our dear @scottwittman and @marc_shaiman," she captioned the 'gram.

Watch it above.

Show Transcript

We lived in Cincinnati until I was 11, perhaps on the precipice of turning 12. We moved to New York City with plans to live From the newly developing Roosevelt Island. My parents had read an article in New York Magazine about this island that has subsidized housing in the middle of the East River, and they had ambitions to move to New York. This would be the way they could afford to live in New York City. We made plans to leave on New Years Day, January 1977. We put everything we owned in a Volkswagen Bus, our Volkswagen Bus, and we drove to. New York City from Cincinnati, my mother couldn't travel because at this point she was pregnant with her seventh child. [LAUGH] And it wouldn't have been safe for her to fly, nor was there room. There was actually a cast iron frying pan behind my head for the entire trip from Cincinnati to New York. We arrived to discover that the homes weren't ready yet on Roosevelt Island. So we lived at the Holiday Inn in Yonkers for a while. And then found a home that we could afford Dobbs Ferry. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!