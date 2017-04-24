Sarah Jessica Parker's Twin Girls Make Their Red Carpet Debuts

It was family night for Sarah Jessica Parker and her brood on Sunday. Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick brought the whole fam along for the Broadway premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in New York City. The couple's three children, 14-year-old James and 7-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion Loretta, joined their famous parents on the red carpet, marking the family's first official public appearance all together.

The girls looked adorable dressed in coordinating pink coats, while their ever-fashionable mom opted for a black, floral-print dress topped with a shimmery green blazer.

A jubilant Parker, 52, documented the family of five's journey to the theater on social media.

In a video she shared to Instagram, the Sex and the City star can be heard singing "It's a family affair" as she pans across her three kids in the back seat of a car. "Yipee! On our way to see Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the whole family get to go and cheer for our dear @scottwittman and @marc_shaiman," she captioned the 'gram.

