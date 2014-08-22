Sarah Jessica Parker's Second Shoe Collection Has Arrived!

Sarah Jessica Parker is, once again, making it that much easier for us to achieve Carrie Bradshaw–level sartorial greatness. The actress turned shoe designer has released her second collection of shoes, available exclusively at Nordstrom.

The fall collection of Parker's eponymous line is full of ladylike silhouettes in autumnal colors like navy, olive, red, and coral. There are some tried-and-true favorites, like the Carrie, a pointed-toe, T-strap pump, and the Love, a simple but sexy pump, in addition to the new designs. Parker has also continued her tradition of naming the styles after women that inspire her, like the Blythe (below, left). "Named for the great Blythe Danner, this beautiful shoe exudes a sort of sophistication. A metropolitan personality," Parker says. "I'm thrilled with the inky blue and the shoe's proud silhouette." She describes the Rachel (below, right), which is named after her sister, as a sexy but feminine slingback.

Courtesy Photo (2)

It wouldn't be a fall collection without some boots to battle the chilly temps, and Parker has two takes on the staple. The Serge (below, left) is a suede bootie named after Parker's longtime hair stylist Serge Normant. The Pat (below, right), named after Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field, is a sexy knee-high boot available in solid and perforated black leather. "This is my sexy boot. Try getting it off me! I'll find a reason to wear it as often as possible," Parker says. "It's named for Pat Field, who has been an enormous influence on me and millions of others. Without her contributions, Carrie Bradshaw would have been incomplete."

Courtesy Photo (2)

In addition to shoes, Parker has also designed handbags for her fall collection. The shoes range in price from $285 to $695, and the handbags are priced from $220 to $495. You can get some of the styles (like the four above) now, with more coming out in September, at select Nordstrom locations and on nordstrom.com.

Plus, check out Parker's best looks ever in our gallery!