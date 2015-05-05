Sarah Jessica Parker Turns Heads With Her Statement Headpiece at the 2015 Met Gala

Talk about a conversation starter—Sarah Jessica Parker turned heads when she stepped onto the red carpet at the 2015 Met Gala in a custom Philip Treacy headpiece that played up the theme of the night: "China: Through the Looking Glass."

RELATED: From Rihanna's Crazy Train to J.Lo's Risque Dress, See all the Wild Fashion From the 2015 Met Gala

Though we can't say we're too surprised. She gave us a sneak peek of what was in store when she 'grammed a box from London's prestigious milliner earlier today. And she had famously topped off her 2013 Met Gala punk-themed look with a crazy cool mohawk headress designed by, you guessed it, Philip Treacy.

But her look didn't end with her dramatic topper—the rest of her outfit was noteworthy as well. In collaboration with H&M, she designed a one-shoulder black gown with an embroidered panel that ran from her shoulder down to the ground. She finished her look with jewelry by Fred Leighton, Jennifer Fisher, and Cindy Chao. Love!

PHOTOS: 2015 Met Gala: Red Carpet Arrivals