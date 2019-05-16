Sarah Jessica Parker Slams Tabloid for Reporting "Disgraceful Nonsense" About Her Marriage

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married for more than two decades (and together for almost three) — which is basically a lifetime in Hollywood years — but, like every famous couple, they still fall victim to tabloid stories that falsely predict the end of their relationship.

While many celebrities choose to ignore the noise, SJP is standing up for her marriage in a powerful post on Instagram. On Wednesday evening, the actress took to the social media app with a screenshot of an email she received from the National Enquirer requesting comment about an alleged "screaming match" she had in the streets of London days before her 22nd wedding anniversary.

"Just like clockwork," she began her rebuttal. "Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense. As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London."

She then basically confirmed that the opposite is true about the tabloid's intel. "There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing," she said. "After much thought I have decided to share a typical letter of 'inquiry' from these people. As if the truth, a response or any comments from me or my publicist had any bearing on what they threaten to 'report.'"

SJP continued with a total mic drop moment: "Hey National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years? Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home. There's your 'scoop' From a 'reliable source.'" She also added the hashtag #tabloidharassment for good measure.

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Fellow celeb pals, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Linda Evangelista, and Bridget Everett, praised Sarah Jessica for setting the record straight in such a powerful way. "This is brilliant," Paltrow wrote. "And happy anniversary."

"#TeamSJ!! Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite couples!!!! Love you guys," Everett commented.

We are also on #TeamSJ for this one.