Sarah Jessica Parker's Shoe Line SJP Collection to Launch at Bloomingdale's

It's official: Sarah Jessica Parker's shoe line is coming to Bloomingdale's. She hinted at the news on Instagram earlier this week when she shared a photo of herself outside the Big Apple location with the caption, "Well. I guess the cat's out of the (little brown) bag. As usual, we will keep you posted on every detail as we are able. I'm under a strict gag order until then. Xx Sj"—and now we know exactly what she was teasing.

The star confirmed that SJP Collection will now be sold at the iconic N.Y.C. department store by writing on the brand's Instagram account: "Pinch me, I'm dreaming. After months and months of sworn secrecy, I can finally shout the news from the rooftop. Or even better, from the iconic @bloomingdales awning. Welcome to New York, @sjpcollection. You're going to love it here. Finally, a permanent home in NYC. Ps. Forgive me for any previous misunderstandings. Twenty lashes with a wet noodle. Yours forever, Sj x."

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Explains How Her New Shoe Line Came to Be—and Why SJP Wasn't Its Original Name

This is an exciting next step for Parker, whose collection is currently sold only at Nordstrom, zappos.com, and neimanmarcus.com. Look for the SJP Collection when it launches at select Bloomingdale’s locations and on bloomingdales.com in June, and get a sneak peek at her upcoming campaign below.

Won't mix business with pleasure. For any and all details, pop over to @sjpcollection. Yours forever, Sj x A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 12, 2015 at 3:42pm PDT

PHOTOS: Sarah Jessica Parker's 50 Most Memorable Looks Ever