The last episode of Sex and the City may have aired more than 13 years ago, but the show's cultural legacy lives on in the hearts of any young gal juggling love and life in the big city.

Sarah Jessica Parker's portrayal of Manolo-loving, Cosmo-sipping heroine Carrie Bradshaw managed to be both relatable and aspirational (we're still trying to figure out how she swung that enviable wardrobe in her spacious one-bedroom Upper East Side pad). She showed us what it meant to be a girl boss (before #girlboss was a thing), loved hard, shopped harder, and surrounded herself with the type of ride-or-die girlfriends anyone trying to make it in New York would be grateful to have.