Just when we thought we couldn't love Sarah Jessica Parker more, she goes and does one of the most relatable things ever, that not many stars will do: rewear a red carpet dress.

The rose gold Dolce & Gabbana dress was first spotted on Parker at an Art Basel event in November, the opening of L'Eden by Perrier-Jouët in Miami. The sparkling, long-sleeve, tea-length gown features a ruffled, flared hem, and was Carrie Bardshaw-ified thanks to Parker's floral hair accessory.

Parker broke the dress back out for her friend Bruce Bozzi's wedding party on Thursday, and although she may have left the flower hairpiece at home this time, SJP obviously still looked amazing. She took to Instagram to show off the sparkling gown, posting a close-up of the bodice with her friend's hand on her waist with the caption, "Totally legal. Especially if it's @brucebozzi at his wedding party. X sj"