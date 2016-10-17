Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals That a Third Sex and the City Movie Is "Nearby"

Sarah Jessica Parker just gave Sex and the City fans something to salivate over. In an interview with CBS's Jane Pauley on Sunday, the actress teased that a third Sex and the City movie is possible.

"I will say that the idea, it rests in the butler's pantry," she said. "It's not on the table, but somebody is holding it fairly nearby." This is huge news as even as recently as this past May the actress and producer of the series said there were "no plans" for a third film. The first Sex and the City movie came out in 2008 after the iconic series wrapped in 2004 and then a sequel, Sex and the City 2, was released in 2010.

"One can't help but picture a Golden Girls kind of version of Sex and the City," Pauley said to her during the interview. "Now you're looking back on your lives. If you're inclined to be looking back on your lives at all, or are you still looking forward?" Parker replied, "I would imagine that those women have only interest in looking ahead while being informed by the past and, in a way, maybe that would be the best for all of us—living people, nonfictional, as well!"

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Pauley and Parker were talking about the actress's new HBO series Divorce, as well as her various endeavors outside of acting, including fashion and, most recently, being named as editorial director for a new book imprint called SJP at Hogarth Publishing. According to The New York Times, "she will help find, edit, and publish three to four new novels a year." But as conversations often do with Parker, everything came back to Sex and the City. Pauley pointed out that the show was Parker's "legacy." "It's a privilege. I feel that we are a fairly intimate group—this gang of 10 million that watched the show. So I feel it behooves me to be responsible to and for every single thing I do," she said.

Well, hopefully she is compelled enough to make that third film! Watch Parker talk about Sex and the City and her career in the video above.