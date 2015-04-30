Sarah Jessica Tells Ariel Foxman Why She Is Super Excited About Her New HBO Show Divorce

Dying for more details on Sarah Jessica Parker's upcoming HBO show Divorce? We've got the inside scoop for you right here. The star sat down with Editorial Director of InStyle and StyleWatch Ariel Foxman at The Brand Innovators Top Women in Brand Marketing Gala earlier this week, where Parker discussed what sparked her new project and why she's so excited for it to hit the small screen.

"I'm so excited for Divorce. We’ve been working on this story for the last four years," Parker tells Foxman. "I asked a lot of my friends that I knew at various stages in their marriages, and I was so interested and surprised by how many women were having extra-curricular activity outside of their marriage or were thinking about it or knew somebody that was. Some were in a marriage and had grown weary or disappointed, and some were completely still in love."

Her biggest goal? To make sure that the storyline was something viewers could identify with. "I don’t think that anyone has told this story yet, that paints a portrait of what is real. Something that’s funny, disappointing, heartbreaking, hilarious, victorious, and devastating all at once."

Parker is set to star in the series, but she isn't the only recognizable face you'll see in Divorce, which is penned by writer Sharon Horgan. "The best part is the cast—Thomas Haden Church plays my husband, Molly Shannon plays a great friend of mine, and Talia Balsam plays my best friend. It’s a really great cast," the actress says. "We shot the pilot last month, HBO picked it up two weeks ago, and we hope it will be worth your time on a Sunday night in the near future."

