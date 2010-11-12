Sarah Jessica Parker: One Bambi Awards Host, Four Outfits

These days, no self-respecting fashionista can host an award show and only wear one outfit! Indeed, Sarah Jessica Parker rocked four gorgeous dresses at last night’s Bambi Awards (which recognize excellence in German media and TV) in Germany. Sarah Jessica, the creative director of Halston, opened the show in this attention-getting one shoulder belted Halston dress. Click through to see all of SJP's stunning looks.

