Sarah Jessica Parker Is the New Face of Jordache Jeans—See Her Gorgeous Ads

Sarah Jessica Parker has added another gig to her impressive résumé: The star was just named the new face of the popular '80s denim brand Jordache Jeans. The actress-turned-designer will front ad campaigns for both the new Jordache Look Collection (which debuted exclusively online today) and the Jordache Collection (which is sold at Wal-Mart), which will be released in full next month.

We got a sneak peek at the glam images, and unsurprisingly, Parker looks gorgeous. Shot by Michael Thompson, the snaps feature the style icon smiling while posing in a pair of tight, sexy jeans. But Parker isn't the first famous face to front the label—she follows in the footsteps of Heidi Klum, Elizabeth Hurley, and more who have starred in Jordache campaigns.

Courtesy

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Officially Adds Bridal Styles to Her Shoe Line