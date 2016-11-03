Sarah Jessica Parker Is So Down for a Hocus Pocus and Sex and the City Sequel

In case you missed it, Bette Midler dressed up as her character from 1993's Hocus Pocus for Halloween this year, sending everyone into a nostalgia-fueled tizzy, including her castmate from the movie, Sarah Jessica Parker.

"I'm down for both!" the actress told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, in reference to making sequels to the two films. "It would be amazing if we could do both in one year!"

The actress was also spotted at the Museum of the Moving Image on Wednesday donning a gorgeous green-printed dress form Rosie Assoulin, featuring sheer bell sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a ruffled, layered skirt. She topped off the look with a black headpiece embellished with silver buckles.

The museum hosted its annual gala in salute to Warren Beatty for "the fresh, distinctly modern sensibility he brought to his work in front of and behind the camera," according to its website. Previous honorees have included Clint Eastwood, Robert DeNiro, Goldie Hawn, Tom Hanks, and Julianne Moore.

Parker always looks gorgeous on the red carpet, no matter the event, and last night was no exception.