Watch Sarah Jessica Parker's Dance-Off Against Molly Shannon on the Divorce Set

We all know Sarah Jessica Parker for her impeccable sense of style, but who knew that she was also a master at '80s dance moves? Of course, we can’t forget that SJP starred in the films Footloose and Girls Just Want to Have Fun; however, in a series of new videos on Instagram with Divorce co-star Molly Shannon, she proves that she has rhythm IRL.

With the filming of Divorce Season 2 underway, the 52-year-old actress has been posting snaps and videos related to the show in anticipation of its upcoming release. But the hilarious dance-off between her and Shannon to the song “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge definitely takes the cake. SJP wrote in the caption: “From our ‘scene’ and heard column on @divorcehbo. Sister Sledge, ‘we are family’ while moving the camera takes on new meaning with @theofficialsuperstar.”

First came the singing, and then the fun dance moves, with Shannon kicking off her heels to do the robot and SJP attempting the moonwalk. Two subsequent videos show Parker serenading Shannon to Jeffrey Osborne’s “On the Wings of Love,” as she waves around a portable speaker.

Osborne reposted the video on Instagram and complimented the ladies' vocals in the caption: “Sounding good ladies!”

Obviously, SJP can do it all, but we imagine being an amazing mom, singer, dancer, and actress doesn’t come easy.