Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Sell Their Stunning N.Y.C. Town House: See Inside

After nearly three years on the market, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have found a buyer for their Greenwich Village town house, real estate site Zillow reports.

The fashionable New Yorkers first bought the 6,800-square-foot in 2011 for almost $19 million. The couple and their three children reportedly didn’t spend too much time in their Greenwich digs, which is perhaps why they tried putting it on the market only a year after purchasing it.

The glamorous town house is 25-feet wide and opens onto a split-level, landscaped garden. Other features include six bedrooms, seven fireplaces, a hand-carved stone tub in the master suite, and a Juliet balcony off the second floor.

The N.Y.C. home is nothing less than a dream, although Parker and Broderick struggled to sell it for three years. After lowering the price nearly $750,000, the couple finally sold the home for a real bargain—a mere $18.25 million. See more photos of the gorgeous home on Zillow.com.

