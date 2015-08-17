Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to Appear on Stage Together for First Time in 20 Years

Calling all Broadway lovers! This is a performance for the history books. Tonight Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will appear on stage together for the first time in nearly 20 years for the Broadway @ Town Hall series in Provincetown, Mass.

The husband-wife duo—Parker and Broderick married in 1997 and have three children: James Wilkie, 12, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 6—are joining forces for two shows for "an evening of conversation and singing," with radio personality Seth Rudestsky as pianist and host. Both stars are stage veterans—Parker started her career as Annie on Broadway in 1979 and Broderick is a two-time Tony winner—but the last time the couple starred in a show together was in 1996 for a revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Rosie O'Donnell and Neil Patrick Harris have also taken part in the series this year, and Jane Krakowski and Vanessa Williams are among the stars with upcoming shows.

