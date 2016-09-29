Sarah Jessica Parker Tells Miley Cyrus About Her Adorable Home Life with Matthew Broderick on Ellen

Miley Cyrus did an excellent job taking over as host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show today for an under-the-weather DeGeneres, making the audience—and guest Sarah Jessica Parker—laugh in the process. The actresses played a game of “5 Second Rule,” where they were prompted to blurt out the first three things that came to mind in a specific category.

“I’m on The Voice now, so I’ve got this thing. I have to win,” Cyrus joked in the clip above. “It’s my show now. I win. Ellen told me no matter what you play, you win.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss first asked the 51-year-old about her hubby of almost 20 years, Matthew Broderick. “Name three things Matthew Broderick does when he sleeps,” he said.

“Not snore, smiles, reaches out for me,” Parker said before the buzzer ran out. “Don’t ask her the same question,” she joked.

The Sex and the City alum wasn’t the only one getting real about her relationships. When asked to name three things she can’t resist, Cyrus responded, “My cellphone, cute boys and girls, and candy.”

The duo also sat down for a conversation about Parker’s new HBO show, Divorce. “I’m so happy to see you coming back to TV. Now I have something to watch!” the Voice host said.

“I love the show. I think it’s an unusual but amusing look at a marriage,” the actress said. “I liked her because I think she’s somebody who has a sort of courage that I admire. I am in a long marriage and a really happy one, and we have a home that we find really satisfying.”

“To play a character that is so real is a privilege,” she continued. “It brings me back to why I love Sex and the City, which is, you’re laughing, but you’re also feeling the pain. You have to be able to laugh,” Cyrus said.

Watch the #GirlCrush-worthy interview above.