The One Book Sarah Jessica Parker Can't Travel Without
Sarah Jessica Parker likes reading so much, she packed a Kindle and a hardcover book for a recent trip to London. The aforementioned buzzy title? Dear Mr. M ($18; amazon.com) by Dutch novelist Herman Koch, which tells the story of a has-been writer who once penned a successful novel about a teacher who went missing after engaging in an affair with a student. Now, the protagonist—simply called "M"—has attracted a stalker in his neighborhood.
The actress and budding designer, who's currently across the pond promoting her latest fragrance, STASH, is apparently so engrossed in the narrative, she took to Instagram to share a picture of the cover, along with her other must-have travel items: a passport, a BlackBerry, sunglasses, and a fuzzy neck pillow in the shape of a teddy bear. "The essentials (according to me) for a comfortable trip to London," Parker wrote in the caption.
Happy reading, SJP!