Sarah Jessica Parker Adds Jewelry Designer to Her Résumé—See Her Collaboration with Kat Florence

Who better than Sarah Jessica Parker to embody all things glamour?

London-based jewelry Kat Florence seems to have followed that train of thought and tapped the 51-year-old Divorce star as not just the new face of her fabulous brand, but also as co-designer for the new Flawless Diamonds Collection. According to WWD, Florence and Parker’s joint selection went on sale Oct. 26. And while it’s not exactly an affordable one to nab—prices start at $1,600—you’ll surely want to take a look at the fabulous selection.

“Our initial conversation [with Sarah Jessica] was about her being the face of our brand, but we decided it would be better if we went into partnership and make the face of the brand actually part of the company,” Florence told WWD. Parker is additionally a new stakeholder of the brand and posed for famed fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh for a series of stunning black and white images.

In a campaign video (below), Parker lends her charm to the camera and describes the brand in three words. “Elegance, simplicity, quality,” she says.

See some of the campaign images and individual pieces below.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kat Florence together creating the most beautiful pieces of jewels just for you. #KATFLORENCE #SarahJessicaParker #jewels #beauty #women 📸📸 @Jeremybrodbeck A photo posted by KAT FLORENCE (@katflorence) on Oct 12, 2016 at 11:13am PDT

So thrilled to be finally launching our Flawless Diamonds Collection Worldwide TODAY! 🎉🎉🎉 ☺️🎉Link in BIO #FlawlessDiamonds #wearyourdiamonds #jewels #sarahjessicaparker #katflorence #💎 A photo posted by KAT FLORENCE (@katflorence) on Oct 26, 2016 at 6:56am PDT

Countdown has started! Flawless Diamonds release date is days away!!! Available online worldwide and free shipping! xxKat #Katflorence #Diamonds #FlawlessCollection #SarahJessicaParker #jewels 💎💎💎😝😝😝💎💎💎💎💎 #wearyourdiamonds A photo posted by KAT FLORENCE (@katflorence) on Oct 16, 2016 at 12:37pm PDT

Elegant, indeed.