Debuting a new fashion line in the U.S. can be intimidating for a brand, so when throwing a stateside launch party, who better to invite than two of the most stylish stars in the biz?

New mom and model Irina Shayk stepped out for the stateside launch of the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, and they dressed the part, to say the least. Parker wore a see-through lace top that showed off her black bra, which she paired with a (very Carrie Bradshaw-like) voluminous skirt by Oscar de la Renta.