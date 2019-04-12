We Need to Talk About Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram 

There are few contemporary actresses more instantly recognizable than Sarah Jessica Parker — between her performance as the iconic Manolo Blahnik-hoarding Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, her own well-regarded shoe line, her longtime marriage to fellow actor Matthew Broderick, and her trail-blazing moves in producing and publishing, Parker is the personification of having (and doing) it all.

But perhaps even more impressive than her resume is her Instagram. Somehow, amid the whole raising three kids and also being wildly famous thing, she finds time (and quite a bit of it) to engage with her fans on social media. And we aren’t talking your occasional selfie or #ad, but a treasure trove of content that legitimately makes us feel like we’re a fly on the wall of SJP’s West Village “mega-mansion.”

Image zoom Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

Here’s how she does it:

The Morgan Freeman Effect

Just as Carrie Bradshaw narrated the trials and tribulations of her and her three Manhattanite besties on SATC, Sarah Jessica Parker’s voice guides her followers through her life — though, unlike Bradshaw, Parker often chooses to document the most mundane moments (you know, like when you pack your hard-boiled eggs in your stilettos … ):

And I couldn’t help but wonder … what would a perusal of retro sidewalk trash be without SJP’s direction?

Superstitious Rituals

On the first of every month, Parker invokes her Hocus Pocus character as she takes a video of her environment (which is rarely all too stimulating, FYI) and whispers “rabbit, rabbit.” This is a good luck practice, Google tells me, but if you’re not in the know, it seems almost like she’s casting a spell or running lines for an Us sequel.

Another through-line is her sign-off — she always (with the exception of an ad or two) signs each caption with “X, SJ.” And though this seems unnecessary considering the frequency that she, herself, posts, the transparency is endearing.

At the end of the day, perhaps the most oddly comforting element of her account is the blurry, all-knowing eye that has served as her avatar for years.

Image zoom Instagram/sarahjessicaparker

“Scene” and Heard

Parker’s hilarious “scene” and heard Instagram “column” involves her recording a snippet of behind-the-scenes footage from the set of her HBO series Divorce and catching the nervous glances of a cast or crew member or two.

Belief That the Empire State Building Is a Woman

Parker, who for some is synonymous with Manhattan itself, has taken to writing poetry for her beloved city. The Empire State Building, in particular, piques her linguistic interest — and Sarah, for reasons fully unknown, personifies the island’s formerly tallest building as a woman.

Keep doin’ you, Sar.