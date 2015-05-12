Sarah Jessica Parker's Latest Instagram Sparks Sex and the City 3 Rumors 

Could this be the news that Sex and the City fans have been waiting for?

Yesterday, Sarah Jessica Parker posted a photo on Instagram of herself leaving Bloomingdales's flagship store in N.Y.C. with an extremely vague caption: "Well. I guess the cat's out of the (little brown) bag. As usual, we will keep you posted on every detail as we are able. I'm under strict gag order until then." What does this mean? Well, many are thinking that this is a hint at a new SATC reunion due to her very Carrie Bradshaw-esque ensemble.

However, this is pretty much all the evidence we need to confirm that her SJP shoe line will be sold at the retailer this fall. That's big news for her business, which is currently sold only at Nordstrom and Zappos.com

So while we're still hoping for a Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha reunion sometime in the future, we're even more thrilled for Parker's success and her expanding business.

