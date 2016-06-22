Watch Sarah Jessica Parker Make Her HBO Return in the First Divorce Trailer

There’s something about Sarah Jessica Parker’s voice that will forever remind us of Carrie Bradshaw, but it’s officially time to reimagine the actress as a new character: Frances.

On Wednesday, the former Sex and the City star took to Instagram to share the first trailer for the new HBO comedy Divorce in which she portrays Frances, a woman who candidly asks her husband (portrayed by Thomas Haden Church) for a signed, sealed, and delivered, well, divorce. “A long time coming. And a great thrill that my friends @hbo allowed me to share with you the official FIRST look and just a wee appetizer of #DivorceonHBO,” she wrote alongside the seconds-long clip.

In the teaser trailer, Parker shines as she appears in several different scenes discussing Frances’s evidently failed relationship. This, of course, isn’t the first role the beloved star has taken on since her days as Bradshaw. She most recently starred in All Roads Lead to Rome, a romantic comedy that found her traveling to Italy.

Watch the trailer for Divorce above and mark your calendars—the show hits HBO this fall.