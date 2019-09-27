Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore Two Different Pairs of Shoes on the Red Carpet

Sarah Jessica Parker keeps proving she can pull off anything, even two different pairs of mismatched shoes.

On Thursday night, the actress stepped out for the Fall Gala at the New York City Ballet in a dramatic pink Zac Posen gown and one matching pink shoe — and another mismatched, golden shoe (both shoes were in the same strappy style with satin finishes).

Image zoom JNI/Star Max/Getty Images

It's a move borrowed directly from her Carrie Bradshaw days. Earlier this year, Instagram account Every Outfit on Sex & the City pointed out a mystery from the HBO show: Carrie's mismatched shoes in the "Escape from New York" episode in the show's third season. The mystery gained so much attention that SJP herself commented on the post to explain it.

"Here is the official answer and I'm sure approved by the great and legendary @patriciafield," Parker's comment read, referring to SATC's costume director. "We had 2 pairs of what I believe are @louboutinworld scrappy [sic] sandals. Pat and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each. Sending my best. And hope this is a satisfactory answer. Xxx."

Perhaps SJP faced the same issue on Thursday night?

Either way, Carrie would approve.