Sarah Jessica Parker Hand-Delivers Her SJP Shoe Collection to Bloomingdale's

Sarah Jessica Parker put Sex and the City 3 rumors to rest last month after she confirmed that her ambiguous Instagram post was a tease to her SJP shoe collection being sold at Bloomingdale's (and not a nod to a SATC reunion like many had inferred). Well, the line's launch day has nearly arrived.

Bloomingdale's announced that SJP shoes will officially debut on bloomingdales.com June 15th and at the New York City 59th Street flagship location mid-June with the launch of 29 styles from the pre-fall 2015 collection, with nine styles exclusive to the department store. And who was on hand to personally oversee the inaugural delivery? None other than the designer-slash-style icon herself.

Maurizio Bacci

Late yesterday evening, Parker turned the unglamorous event of unpacking the cargo shipment at Bloomingdale's loading dock into a glamorous one by wearing chic black separates, oversize shades, and her SJP "Naomi" metallic peep-toes ($365; nordstrom.com) for the occasion. Leave it to Parker to make hard work look so, so stylish.

