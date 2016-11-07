Sarah Jessica Parker Channels Carrie Bradshaw in an Autumn-Ready Coat

Although Sarah Jessica Parker often disputes the similarity between herself and Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, it’s evident that there’s at least one thing the two share: a wicked sense of style.

The Divorce actress was spotted leaving her apartment in N.Y.C. on Monday, Nov. 7 wearing a fabulous button-front Dolce & Gabbana dress in a spring-inspired tulip print (similar styles in the same print are available at neimanmarcus.com). The pattern-mixing goddess elevated her eclectic look with a multi-tone jacket, delicate white fishnet stockings, and a pair of sparkly lilac-colored peep-toe heels (shop a similar style from SJP’s line here, $365; bloomingdales.com).

The 51-year-old stepped out in a similarly diverse and stylish look when she teamed a black ruffle-bottom snap-front minidress with the same colorful coat, adding hot pink tights and a pair of peep-toe snakeskin heels.

Carrie Bradshaw’s fashionable legacy may live on in re-runs, but SJP is certainly the reigning street style champ.