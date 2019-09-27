Here's How Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big Would Be as Parents

Like Carrie Bradshaw herself, Sarah Jessica Parker is one busy lady.

We caught up with the actress, producer, fashion designer, philanthropist, and ballet enthusiast at the launch of Design in Motion: A New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Retrospective at Intersect, now running through Oct. 20.

Image zoom Angela Pham/BFA.com

Parker, who inspired the gala in 2012, sought to find a way to put her talents to use as a member of the NYCB board. “When I was asked to join the board, I really was concerned, because I didn’t know how I could contribute,” she told InStyle. “At the time the fashion tents were right in Lincoln Center, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, maybe we take advantage of all this excitement and inspiration that’s happening on the runways and marry it with the ballet, and produce new ballets with designers, and maybe it will be fruitful.’” It was, and seven years later those fruits are on display in an exhibition that features pieces from designers like Virgil Abloh, Thom Browne, Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, and Jason Wu.

Image zoom Angela Pham/BFA.com

It’s a collaboration that seems tailor-made for Sex and the City’s fashion-obsessed columnist, Bradshaw. The HBO series’ relevance seems to have only grown in the 15 years since it went off the air, and with Parker’s co-star Chris Noth expecting a child, we couldn’t help but wonder what Carrie and Mr. Big would be like as parents.

Image zoom HBO/Shutterstock

“Oh I think they’d be good,” Parker told InStyle. “I imagine they have different ways they contribute to being decent and proud parents. I mean Carrie was a very good and loyal friend and I imagine she’d be as devoted to a child as she would be to her friendships and I think she’d be thrilled to introduce any child to New York City and all of its promise.”

Just imagine all the beautiful baby shoes …