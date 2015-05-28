Sarah Jessica Parker Officially Adds Bridal Styles to Her Shoe Line

I do! Sarah Jessica Parker has officially added special styles for brides to her SJP Collection that will allow you to channel Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Sex and the City style on your wedding day, and you can shop them now.

The star shared the news on Instagram today with a photo (above) that she captioned: "Our big secret, finally revealed. The SJP Bridal Collection. This has been a hard one to keep quiet. Among your many inquiries. Introducing new silhouettes, some classic styles, and a gorgeous assortment of colors that we hope you all love as much as we do. And can you spot our "something blue"? Thank you for featuring us @Martha_Weddings. More bridal images to come in the days to follow. And many already available @zapposcouture including Angelica, Lace Fawn, Daphne, Valentina, Tempest, and more. Enjoy! X, Sj."

For all of you brides looking for that "something blue", a closer look. Our Fawn in lace, from the SJPCollection Bridal. Available now @zapposcouture. X, Sj A photo posted by SJP Collection (@sjpcollection) on May 28, 2015 at 11:03am PDT

Inspired by the jewel-toned evening shoes in Parker's current lineup, the new lace and satin styles feature special embellishements and will be available in crisp whites, deep plum, classic mint, and (something!) blue—all designs come complete with her signature grosgrain detail.

SJP's new bridal collection is available now at Zappos Couture and Nordstrom, and will drop at Bloomingdale's in June 2015.

