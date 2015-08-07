Sarah Jessica Parker Pulls Off the Impossible and Wears a Crossbody Bag with a Ball Gown

Leave it to Sarah Jessica Parker to do the unexpected. The style star, who consistently turns out one-of-a-kind looks that are always enviable and dream-worthy, stepped out on the red carpet for the Broadway debut of Hamilton in New York City in a teal Elie Saab haute couture ball gown. Traditionally, a dress this elaborately embroidered and perfectly tailored calls for a sleek minaudière, but instead, Parker opted for a Elisabeth Weinstock multi-colored snakeskin-printed crossbody bag—and it fit the bill just as well.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals 5 Ways Divorce Will Be Different Than Sex & the City

What makes this look a success is that it's a true representation of Parker's innate sense of style. Simply put, she can throw things together like no other. The New Yorker looks as though she got ready and dashed out the door like a natural glamour girl who's always as polished as can be. But, like the true red-carpet regular that she is, Parker slid off her crossbody bag after she arrived and posed for the cameras like a pro.

For the opening night of the Broadway show “Hamilton” in New York City, Sarah Jessica Parker wowed in an elaborately embroidered Elie Saab Haute Couture ball gown complete with pockets. Parker accessorized with matching green and white bangle sets worn on both arms while sultry eye makeup and tousled curls finished off the look. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

PHOTOS: 50 of Sarah Jessica Parker's Most Memorable Looks