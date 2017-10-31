Sarah Jessica Parker Returns to Gap, This Time Designing Bunny-Cute Clothes for GapKids
If you believe the old superstition that rabbits bring good luck, then this is your lucky day.
Gap just announced a new limited-edition collection for GapKids designed with Sarah Jessica Parker coming, and it stars lots of bunnies. "It's a collection filled with luck, love, and magic," according to Gap, which has previously designed children's collections with Stella McCartney, Diane von Furstenberg, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jack Spade and Kate Spade.
Without revealing too many details prior to the launch in spring 2018, Gap said one of Parker's personal superstitions inspired a key element of the designs. On the first day of every month, Parker mentions the phrase "Rabbit Rabbit" on her social media posts as an expression of good luck. And as you can see from the exclusive image shown here, those lucky charms will appear on T-shirts and backpacks.
"Creating this collection with Gap has been such a treat as a mother, as one of eight children, and as a reconnection with the brand," says Parker, who has previously worked with Gap as a campaign star. "I hope the pieces are cherished by the children who wear them, that items are passed down among generations, and that some great memories are created while wearing them."
The collection is expected to be available for purchase beginning next spring online and in select GapKids stores in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Hong Kong, and Japan.