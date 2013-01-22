Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Celebrate Art, Plus More Parties!

Sipa USA
Meghan Blalock
Jan 22, 2013 @ 4:42 pm

It was all about bold Mary Katrantzou prints for Sarah Jessica Parker, when she and husband Matthew Broderick stepped out in New York for the party to celebrate opening night of his late mother's art exhibit, Patricia Broderick: Paintings and Works On Paper. The exhibit, on display at the Tibor de Nagy Gallery, presents an overview of the artist’s work from her last decade before she passed away in 2003. Click through more celebrity-filled parties in the gallery!

