Sarah Jessica Parker: 50 Perfect Looks For Her 50th Birthday

Today, perennial style guru Sarah Jessica Parker rings in her 50th year! It feels like just yesterday we were introduced to the whimsical outfits of her character Carrie Bradshaw, then a fashion-savvy 30-something, on Sex and the City. But pink tutus and newspaper dresses aside, Parker's off-screen uniforms also leave us inspired. Whether she's out and about in N.Y.C. or posing elegantly on the red carpet, the mother of three and InStyle Social Media Award winner is never one to disappoint with her sartorial choices.

In fact, Parker brought her expert taste to the masses by designing her own collection of shoes for Nordstrom that range in style from chic and sophisticated to flirty and feminine. It's also no surprise that Fendi enlisted the star's help when it came time to create a spin-off of the luxury brand's original Baguette.

Parker is fearless when it comes to her red carpet style, as she revealed to Katie Couric in InStyle’s February 2014 issue. "I'll wear something because I respond to it or I'm excited about the designer," she says. "So I think pulling it off or not pulling it off, that almost doesn't exist for me because, really, I'm looking for experiences, not some report card."

Still, if we were going to start giving out grades, it's undeniable that the actress would score all A's.

