Sarah Hyland Just Got Engaged to Boyfriend Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams are officially engaged.

The Modern Family star and former Bachelorette contestant announced the news in an Instagram post, writing, "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff." The gallery included a shot of her ring, plenty of beachy backgrounds, and lots and lots of loving smiles and rom-com worthy hugs and kisses.

Hyland and Adams first confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post in 2017. In 2018, she told Jimmy Kimmel that the two connected when he slid into her DMs after they had been tweeting each other about the Bachelor and Modern Family, since he was “a fan of the show” and she thought he was “cute” and “funny." Soon after, he sent her a message saying, "the next time you’re in L.A., I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos."

“I like love tacos,” Hyland told Kimmel at the time. “I was like, ‘you’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive.’ It was like a confident sexy and I liked that.’”

Hyland, who underwent a second kidney transplant in 2017, has previously opened up about how Adams supported her throughout her health issues.

“He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital,” she told SELF. “He’s seen me at my worst. He was there through all of that. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”