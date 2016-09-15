Sarah Hyland Hits Up a Pre-Emmys Event Showing Off Her Toned Gams in a Pretty Pink Minidress
Has Sarah Hyland ever looked better? The newly blonde star stepped out at a pre-Emmys party in L.A. on Wednesday looking pretty in pink in a flouncy Camilla and Marc mini.
The newly blonde star looked totally sun-kissed, showing off her toned and tanned gams in the flirty frock. She paired the look with strappy stilettos, loose curls, and major lashes for the weeknight event.
Luckily we’ll be seeing a lot more of the Modern Family star this week: Her hit sitcom is up for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2016 Emmys, an award that it has won five times in the past. The show is also nominated for Casting for a Comedy Series and Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series.
While the SAG Award winner isn’t up for any Emmys on her own, Hyland’s TV dad Ty Burrell got a nom for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Phil Dunphy.
Tune in to the 2016 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, to see Hyland pull out the stops once again on the red carpet.