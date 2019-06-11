Sarah Hyland Wants Fans to Stop Comparing Her to Emily Ratajkowski

Sarah Hyland and Emily Ratajkowski may not be obvious doppelgängers, but, it turns out, they do have the same taste in clothes.

On Monday, the Modern Family star posted a side-by-side photo of Ratajkowski's stunning Michael Kors gown with sequins and side cut-outs — which she wore to Sunday evening's Tony Awards — alongside a snap of herself from 2007 wearing a similar LBD on Instagram.

"The sisterhood of the traveling Tony dress. Spotted on Sarah Hyland in 2007. @emrata Spotted in 2019 wearing it 100000% BETTER," wrote Hyland on the social media app.

Her self-deprecating joke didn't go over well with fans, and they began criticizing Ratajkowski's look. "I think it lost some fabric along the way," wrote one commenter. Meanwhile, another user thought Sarah wore it best: "Disagree, you looked classier."

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Likes Working Out Naked in the Mirror For This One Reason​​​​​​​

Hyland decided to update her caption, clarifying that she didn't intend to promote a competition of sorts between herself and EmRata. "*** I can’t believe I’m editing this. I’m NOT comparing. This is supposed to be a funny post," she wrote. "PLEASE do NOT say anything rude about 'who looks better' It’s not even the same dress***."

Nonetheless, Emily still had love for Sarah at the end of the day. "You look amazing," she commented below the snap, adding several red-heart emojis.